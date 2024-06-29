Drunk Auto Driver's Private Parts Burnt By Friend For Refusing Alcohol In Chhatisgarh's Surguja

Surguja: An autorickshaw driver from Chhattisgarh's Surguja has lodged a complaint against his friend for burning his private parts after he refused to give him alcohol.
Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR has been registered at Manipur police station and search is on for the accused, police said.
The incident took place in Darripara locality of Sarguja over a week ago. Although initially the victim did not tell anyone about the matter, he lodged a complaint after his wounds did not heal.
The complainant is a resident of Mominpura Parradand of Ambikapur. He told police that his friend had asked him to prepare a drink for him but he had refused. After which, he fell asleep in his vehicle after getting drunk. He alleged that taking advantage of his condition, his friend had burnt his private parts as he was angry for being denied alcohol.