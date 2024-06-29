Drunk Auto Driver's Private Parts Burnt By Friend For Refusing Alcohol In Chhatisgarh's Surguja

Surguja: An autorickshaw driver from Chhattisgarh's Surguja has lodged a complaint against his friend for burning his private parts after he refused to give him alcohol.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR has been registered at Manipur police station and search is on for the accused, police said.

The incident took place in Darripara locality of Sarguja over a week ago. Although initially the victim did not tell anyone about the matter, he lodged a complaint after his wounds did not heal.

The complainant is a resident of Mominpura Parradand of Ambikapur. He told police that his friend had asked him to prepare a drink for him but he had refused. After which, he fell asleep in his vehicle after getting drunk. He alleged that taking advantage of his condition, his friend had burnt his private parts as he was angry for being denied alcohol.

When he shouted out in pain, some passersby had rushed to help him but his friend had managed to escape. He then went to a doctor to get himself treated. Due to fear and embarrassment he did not report the matter to police, he said.

However, despite taking medicines, when his wounds did not heal even after a week, he went to the local police station and registered a complaint against his friend.

An officer of Manipur police station said that based on the victim's complaint a case has been registered under section 324 of the IPC against the accused, Mahavir Gupta. "A search has been launched for the accused and investigations are underway," he said.

