Drunk ASI Held For Running Over 2 Cops In Ludhiana; 1 Dies, Other Hospitalised

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 24, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Balwinder Singh, ASI was arrested after he hit two PCR policemen in an inebriated state. Among the two, Akashdeep Singh, a head constable died and other Satnam Singh, ASI is hospitalised.

Drunk ASI Held For Running Over 2 Cops In Ludhiana, 1 Dies, Other Hospitalised
Accused ASI, Balwinder Singh's car (ETV Bharat Picture)

Ludhiana: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) ran over two PCR police personnel, who were having ice cream on the roadside in Ludhiana. One of them succumbed to his injuries on the spot and the other was admitted to a nearby hospital with a fractured leg.

The accused ASI, Balwinder Singh, was under the influence of alcohol and after hitting the two police personnel, dragged them for around 15 metres. The incident took place on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as head constable Akashdeep Singh and his colleague ASI Satnam Singh were on night duty when the incident occurred.

On hearing the screams of the two policemen, locals rushed to the spot and informed the Salem Tabri police station. After which, accused Balwinder was arrested. He was coming from the Jalandhar bypass late on Saturday night before he ran over the two policemen.

Both Akashdeep and Satnam were taken to DMC Hospital, where doctors declared the former brought dead while the latter is undergoing treatment.

SHO Jaideep Jakhar said ASI Balwinder Singh, posted in Police Station Division No. 2, was in civil dress and was driving in an inebriated state. "He was arrested soon after the incident and a case has been registered in this connection. Investigations are currently underway," Jakhar said. .

Akashdeep's funeral was held yesterday. His family members said he had joined the police force in 2009 and had two children.

