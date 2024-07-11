ETV Bharat / state

Drugs Worth Rs 30 Crore Seized In Assam, Two arrested

By PTI

Karimganj SP Partha Protim Das said the anti-narcotics operation was launched in the Gandharajbari area under Ratabari Police Station. Subsequently, around 1,00,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from a special chamber inside the petrol tank.

Yaba tablets worth around Rs 30 crore have been seized in the Karimganj district of Assam.
Guwahati: Yaba tablets worth around Rs 30 crore have been seized in the Karimganj district of Assam and two peddlers were arrested, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

According to Karimganj SP Partha Protim Das, a police team intercepted a vehicle coming from neighbouring Mizoram on Wednesday night after getting specific inputs about the movement of the drug consignment.

"The anti-narcotics operation was launched at the Gandharajbari area under Ratabari Police Station. After a thorough search of the vehicle, 1,00,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from a special chamber inside the petrol tank," Das told PTI.

The market value of the drug is estimated to be around Rs 30 crore, he said. Two persons, who were transporting the consignment from Champhai in Mizoram, were arrested, and legal action has been initiated against them, the SP said. Yaba is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine, a powerful and addictive stimulant, and caffeine.

