Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized From Charbagh Railway Station

Lucknow: A joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), seized narcotics substance (oxytocin-a hormone that plays a role in the reproductive system and human behaviour) worth Rs 2 crore at Charbagh Railway Junction on Saturday and registered a case against two persons. More information about the involvement of the duo in the case is being tried to be fetched.

A campaign is being run against suspected smugglers on the instructions of GRP additional director general of police (ADG) Prakash D. According to GRP inspector Mukesh Kumar, banned narcotics were being smuggled from Bihar through railway parcels by Chhapra Express.

Kumar said information was received about 43 packets of illegal oxytocin had reached Lucknow from Chhapra by train number 15053. Someone had already taken five packets but the remaining were left unattended. A search operation was launched and 38 packets worth Rs two crore were found inside the parcel house. There was no claimant for them either.

The names of the duo accused came to light during the investigation. An FIR was lodged against them under relevant sections in Charbagh GRP police station. The accused have been identified as Santosh Singh, a resident of Telpa in the Chhapra district of Bihar and Ram Lotan, a resident of Chandike in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. There is a possibility of other smugglers' involvement in the cartel for which a thorough probe has been rolled out.