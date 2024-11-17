ETV Bharat / state

Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized From Charbagh Railway Station

A joint team comprising personnel from GRP and RPF found 38 unclaimed parcels of oxytocin during a search operation at the station's parcel house.

Etv Bharat
Members of the joint team of GRP and RPF (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Lucknow: A joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), seized narcotics substance (oxytocin-a hormone that plays a role in the reproductive system and human behaviour) worth Rs 2 crore at Charbagh Railway Junction on Saturday and registered a case against two persons. More information about the involvement of the duo in the case is being tried to be fetched.

A campaign is being run against suspected smugglers on the instructions of GRP additional director general of police (ADG) Prakash D. According to GRP inspector Mukesh Kumar, banned narcotics were being smuggled from Bihar through railway parcels by Chhapra Express.

Kumar said information was received about 43 packets of illegal oxytocin had reached Lucknow from Chhapra by train number 15053. Someone had already taken five packets but the remaining were left unattended. A search operation was launched and 38 packets worth Rs two crore were found inside the parcel house. There was no claimant for them either.

The names of the duo accused came to light during the investigation. An FIR was lodged against them under relevant sections in Charbagh GRP police station. The accused have been identified as Santosh Singh, a resident of Telpa in the Chhapra district of Bihar and Ram Lotan, a resident of Chandike in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. There is a possibility of other smugglers' involvement in the cartel for which a thorough probe has been rolled out.

Also Read:

  1. Manipur On Edge: Meitei Group Issues Ultimatum, Kuki-Zo Body Puts Funerals On Hold Over Autopsy Reports
  2. Uddhav, Other Leaders Pay Tributes To Bal Thackeray On His Death Anniversary

Lucknow: A joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), seized narcotics substance (oxytocin-a hormone that plays a role in the reproductive system and human behaviour) worth Rs 2 crore at Charbagh Railway Junction on Saturday and registered a case against two persons. More information about the involvement of the duo in the case is being tried to be fetched.

A campaign is being run against suspected smugglers on the instructions of GRP additional director general of police (ADG) Prakash D. According to GRP inspector Mukesh Kumar, banned narcotics were being smuggled from Bihar through railway parcels by Chhapra Express.

Kumar said information was received about 43 packets of illegal oxytocin had reached Lucknow from Chhapra by train number 15053. Someone had already taken five packets but the remaining were left unattended. A search operation was launched and 38 packets worth Rs two crore were found inside the parcel house. There was no claimant for them either.

The names of the duo accused came to light during the investigation. An FIR was lodged against them under relevant sections in Charbagh GRP police station. The accused have been identified as Santosh Singh, a resident of Telpa in the Chhapra district of Bihar and Ram Lotan, a resident of Chandike in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. There is a possibility of other smugglers' involvement in the cartel for which a thorough probe has been rolled out.

Also Read:

  1. Manipur On Edge: Meitei Group Issues Ultimatum, Kuki-Zo Body Puts Funerals On Hold Over Autopsy Reports
  2. Uddhav, Other Leaders Pay Tributes To Bal Thackeray On His Death Anniversary

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHARBAGH RAILWAY STATIONDRUG CARTEL THROUGH RAILWAYGRP RPFOXYTOCIN DRUGDRUG WORTH 2 CRORE SEIZED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.