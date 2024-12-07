ETV Bharat / state

Drug Smuggling Case: HC Grants Bail To Accused; Planting Saplings Among Conditions

The Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered planting 10 saplings as part of bail conditions for the accused in a drug smuggling case.

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the planting of ten saplings while granting bail to a person charged with drug smuggling, as one of the conditions. The High Court has granted regular bail to the petitioner on the grounds of delay in the hearing of a drug smuggling case.

Bail sought from the High Court
While filing the petition before the court, Gurpal Singh, a resident of the Barnala area here, had sought bail from the High Court in the FIR registered in April 2023, in which 1218 kg of poppy husk was recovered. The petitioner said that only one testimony has been taken in this case so far, while the co-accused named in the case have also been granted bail by the High Court.

Plant 10 saplings in public places
The High Court, in an interesting ruling, said that the hearing of this case is not going to be completed soon. In such a situation, the High Court has ordered to grant bail to the petitioner on a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Also, the High Court said that this is a case related to drug trafficking, in such a situation, the petitioner will have to plant 10 saplings in a public place and submit proof of this in the form of photographs to the magistrate. “If this is not done, then an order will be issued to cancel the bail of the petitioner,” remarked the High Court.

