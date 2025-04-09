No Govt Benefit Should Reach Drug Smugglers' Kin: Ministers At Dehradun Anti-Narcotics Conclave

Dehradun: Ministers of 19 states raised concern over rising drug consumption, its consequences and challenges faced by respective state authorities running de-addiction camps to find a quick solution to the social problem.

State ministers, who attended the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment-hosted two-day Chintan Shivir 2025 in Dehradun, discussed and deliberated on the growing drug menace in the country.

They shared the conditions of drug abuse in their respective states in the contemplation camp. The cabinet ministers of all the states laid special emphasis on the prevention of rapidly spreading drugs across the country. During the camp, all the ministers said that to eliminate drugs from the root, the Centre should enact such a law that if a drug smuggler is caught, then his family should be kept away from government schemes.

They wondered about the efficacy of de-addiction camps run by the central government which is spending crores of rupees on these projects. According to them, the state and central governments need to take more concrete steps. "In all the states of the country, anti-drug addiction campaigns face big challenges," Sikkim's Social Welfare minister Samadup Lepcha said.