Drug Smuggler Injured in Encounter With Police In Patiala

Patiala: A drug smuggler was injured in an encounter with police at Patiala on Saturday.

The accused, Devi, was arrested earlier and 1,100 bullets recovered from him. Patiala SSP Nanak Singh said he was being taken to a spot where he claimed to have hid some weapons and live ammunition. While police recovered five rounds from the spot, Devi led the team to an empty quarters of the Electricity Board. As soon as Devi started to pull out the weapon from the quarter, he fired at the police team. ASI Tara Chand who was part of the team narrowly escaped and retaliated. While one shot fired by Chand hit the ground, the other hit Devi in his leg. Devi had fired at the police team from a country made pistol. He was sent to hospital for treatment.

Singh said at least 25 cases have been registered against Devi. While 20 cases are of theft, five pertain to NDPS Act. The first case was registered in 2013. Devi's wife was also arrested basing on a case registered at Civil Lines police station. Singh said Devi will be treated for his injuries and then interrogated again. "The entire operation was planned to retrieve more weapons and ammunition as per information provided by Devi." he said. Singh lauded Chand for acting swiftly and displaying courage under fire.