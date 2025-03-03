ETV Bharat / state

Drug Smuggler Injured In Exchange Of Fire Near Amritsar Bypass

A shootout occurred near Majitha Road bypass, Amritsar, as 22-year-old drug smuggler Sahil attempted to flee, opened fire, and was injured in police retaliation.

Police at the crime scene near Amritsar, where an exchange of fire took place. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 8:28 PM IST

Amritsar: An exchange of fire took place near the Majitha Road bypass in Amritsar when a 22-year-old drug smuggler, identified as Sahil, tried to escape arrest. During the chase, his motorcycle slipped, and in a desperate bid to evade capture, he opened fire at the police. In retaliatory action, the police fired back, injuring the accused.

The Amritsar Police Commissioner, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, reached the spot to assess the situation. He stated that the police team was on a mission to arrest Sahil, who was wanted in multiple drug smuggling cases.

Late at night, when officers approached his location, Sahil attempted to flee. As the police chased him, he lost control of his motorcycle near the bypass and fell. Despite being cornered, he resorted to firing at the officers. The police responded swiftly, injuring him in the process.

Following the exchange of fire, Sahil was immediately taken into custody and shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Officials confirmed that his condition is stable.

Ongoing Investigation: The police are conducting a thorough investigation into Sahil’s involvement in drug smuggling and any potential links to a larger network. Additional arrests may follow as authorities dig deeper into the case.

DRUG SMUGGLER INJURED EXCHANGE OF FIRE NEAR AMRITSAR BYPASS

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

