Drug Smuggler Injured In Exchange Of Fire Near Amritsar Bypass

Police at the crime scene near Amritsar, where an exchange of fire took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: An exchange of fire took place near the Majitha Road bypass in Amritsar when a 22-year-old drug smuggler, identified as Sahil, tried to escape arrest. During the chase, his motorcycle slipped, and in a desperate bid to evade capture, he opened fire at the police. In retaliatory action, the police fired back, injuring the accused.

The Amritsar Police Commissioner, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, reached the spot to assess the situation. He stated that the police team was on a mission to arrest Sahil, who was wanted in multiple drug smuggling cases.

Late at night, when officers approached his location, Sahil attempted to flee. As the police chased him, he lost control of his motorcycle near the bypass and fell. Despite being cornered, he resorted to firing at the officers. The police responded swiftly, injuring him in the process.