Drug Smuggler Arrested In Amritsar, 10 Kg Heroin Recovered

Chandigarh: The Counter Intelligence (CI) team of Punjab Police has arrested the handler of Pakistan-based drug smuggler Chacha Bawa and recovered 10 kg heroin from him, DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Harmandeep Singh, a resident of Mahal village in Amritsar, was arrested from his native village. He was allegedly involved in distribution of heroin in Attari. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Announcing this on his X handle, DGP wrote, "In an intelligence-based operation, CI Amritsar apprehends Harmandeep Singh from village Mahal, Amritsar and recovers 10 kg heroin. The arrested accused was constantly in touch with Pakistan-based drug smuggler Chacha Bawa, sent heroin via drones in Attari sector for further distribution".

In a further post, the DGP wrote, "An FIR has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act and investigation is underway to identify other accomplices. Punjab Police is committed to its resolve to eradicate drug trafficking and ensure a safe Punjab."

Presently, further action is underway to identify Singh's accomplices. It is also being investigated as to how many smugglers were in contact with the accused in India.

