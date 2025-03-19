Haryana CIA Recovers 4 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore From Punjab Driver

Fatehabad: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police arrested a pickup driver and seized 4 kg of heroin from him at Tohana.

The market value of the seized heroin is approximately Rs 20 crore, said Fatehabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Astha Modi. She said the accused has been identified as Jagseer Singh alias Jagga of Chhajli village in Sangrur district. Jagga was living on rent at Bakhora Kalan in Sangrur. Modi told a team of CIA, Tohana led by Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar during patrolling came upon Jagga who was on the wheels of pick-up van. The team searched the bag Jagga was carrying in the presence of duty magistrate and recovered the contraband from it.

Modi said three other smugglers were arrested by CIA with 275 grams of heroin three days ago and Jagga was arrested based on the information given by them to police. "Investigation revealed that Jagga was in contact with a smuggler from Amritsar and had transported consignments of heroin in his pickup van for him twice earlier. Emboldened after not getting caught, he planned to transport the consignment himself but was caught," she said. Modi said the place from where Jagga had procured the contraband the location where he was carrying it is under investigation.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Tohana city police station. The police have now started searching for other members of the network. The SP said that the war against drugs will continue and every effort will be made to make the district drug-free.