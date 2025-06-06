Drug Racket Targeting Students Busted In Vijayawada; 3 Arrested

Vijayawada: City police have busted a major drug racket, allegedly targeting students in and around Vijayawada, and arrested three persons with 33 gram of synthetic narcotic drug MDMA.

Acting on a tip-off, the task force and Patamata police conducted a joint operation and arrested the three accused one after another.

Vijayawada DCP Sarita said, “The gang primarily communicated through WhatsApp and avoided regular calls to avoid detection. We are currently retrieving the chat histories and call records to trace the full network.”

Investigations are underway to determine the extent of the gang’s customer base and whether they have links to other states. More arrests are likely as the digital evidence is being analysed, the DCP added.

According to police, one of the accused, Manohar, a resident of Nuzividu in Eluru district, was working on contract in Uttar Pradesh. There, he came into contact with another accused, Rinku, hailing from Delhi, from whom Manohar procured drugs and consumed. Upon returning to Andhra Pradesh, Manohar reconnected with his childhood friend Jeevan, a resident of Vijayawada.

"Soon, Manohar started couriering drugs from Delhi to Jeevan in Vijayawada, and payments were made through QR codes. Jeevan, in turn, sold the drugs to local students with the help of Samad from Penamalur, Bonthu Nitish Kumar alias Babbu from Patamata Teachers’ Colony, and Thulimelli Tarun Prasad, an engineering student from Yanamalakuduru," police said.

Nitish works at a consultancy firm while Tarun is a third-year engineering student in a college on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Based on leads, Jeevan was arrested first, followed by Nitish and Tarun. Police seized 33 grams of MDMA and seven mobile phones used during their operation, police said.