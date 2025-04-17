STF, Excise Department Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 40 Lakh In Hyderabad; Two Held

Hyderabad: The Telangana Special Task Force (STF), in a joint operation with the Excise Department, busted a drug racket in Hyderabad. Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case, officials said on Thursday.

The officials have seized foreign liquor bottles and premium narcotics, including OG Kush, a potent strain of cannabis cultivated in Florida and California, USA.

The seizure includes 500 grams of OG Kush, one kg of ganja, six grams of charas, 4.38 grams of synthetic drugs, and five bottles of foreign liquor, officials said.

According to officials, the total estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 40 lakh. Addressing a press conference at Nampally Excise Bhavan, Excise Enforcement Joint Commissioner Qureshi said the two accused have been identified as Pratish Bhat and Jayasurya.

"The operation was initiated after police noticed suspicious activity near the Kacheguda Railway Station. One of the accused was riding a bike, while the other was waiting nearby in a Skoda car. Upon intercepting them during the exchange of OG Kush, officials carried out a thorough check. The officials seized the narcotics and arrested the two peddlers," added Qureshi.

