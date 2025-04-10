Drug Peddlers Attack Police In Jammu Kashmir’s Samba; Four Cops Injured

Jammu: A station house officer and his three subordinates were injured in a violent attack by drug peddlers in the Bari Brahmana area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district late Wednesday evening, officials said.

Police said that SHO Bari Brahmna Pushpinder Singh and his team of officers had received input of the presence of drug peddlers in the Balol Khad area of Bari Brahmana. During their visit to the area, they were attacked by the drug peddlers, which led to injury to Singh and Sub-Inspector (SI) Abrar Ul Haq Mirza. A head constable and a selection grade constable also received injuries during the incident.

The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College, Jammu, soon after the incident, from where SHO Singh and SI Mirza were airlifted to Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar, for specialised treatment. Both officers received fractures in their legs.

An FIR has been registered in Police Station Bari Brahmana, and a search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, but so far, no one has been arrested.

For the past few months, gang war and drug menace have been increasing in Samba district, and recently police had arrested few gangsters belonging to the area in a murder case of another Gangster. Now, drug peddlers are also involved in violent activities, and a few police officers have been injured in the incident.