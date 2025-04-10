ETV Bharat / state

Drug Peddlers Attack Police In Jammu Kashmir’s Samba; Four Cops Injured

During a search operation, a police party was attacked by the drug peddlers, which led to injury to four policemen, including SHO and Sub-Inspector.

Drug Peddlers Attack Police In Jammu Kashmir’s Samba; Four Cops Injured
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: A station house officer and his three subordinates were injured in a violent attack by drug peddlers in the Bari Brahmana area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district late Wednesday evening, officials said.

Police said that SHO Bari Brahmna Pushpinder Singh and his team of officers had received input of the presence of drug peddlers in the Balol Khad area of Bari Brahmana. During their visit to the area, they were attacked by the drug peddlers, which led to injury to Singh and Sub-Inspector (SI) Abrar Ul Haq Mirza. A head constable and a selection grade constable also received injuries during the incident.

The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College, Jammu, soon after the incident, from where SHO Singh and SI Mirza were airlifted to Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar, for specialised treatment. Both officers received fractures in their legs.

An FIR has been registered in Police Station Bari Brahmana, and a search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, but so far, no one has been arrested.

For the past few months, gang war and drug menace have been increasing in Samba district, and recently police had arrested few gangsters belonging to the area in a murder case of another Gangster. Now, drug peddlers are also involved in violent activities, and a few police officers have been injured in the incident.

Also Read

  1. Jammu Kashmir Police Attach Properties Worth 1.5 Crore Of Drug Peddler Under NDPS Act
  2. Search Operations Underway In Kishtwar And Udhampur Districts Of Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu: A station house officer and his three subordinates were injured in a violent attack by drug peddlers in the Bari Brahmana area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district late Wednesday evening, officials said.

Police said that SHO Bari Brahmna Pushpinder Singh and his team of officers had received input of the presence of drug peddlers in the Balol Khad area of Bari Brahmana. During their visit to the area, they were attacked by the drug peddlers, which led to injury to Singh and Sub-Inspector (SI) Abrar Ul Haq Mirza. A head constable and a selection grade constable also received injuries during the incident.

The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College, Jammu, soon after the incident, from where SHO Singh and SI Mirza were airlifted to Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar, for specialised treatment. Both officers received fractures in their legs.

An FIR has been registered in Police Station Bari Brahmana, and a search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, but so far, no one has been arrested.

For the past few months, gang war and drug menace have been increasing in Samba district, and recently police had arrested few gangsters belonging to the area in a murder case of another Gangster. Now, drug peddlers are also involved in violent activities, and a few police officers have been injured in the incident.

Also Read

  1. Jammu Kashmir Police Attach Properties Worth 1.5 Crore Of Drug Peddler Under NDPS Act
  2. Search Operations Underway In Kishtwar And Udhampur Districts Of Jammu And Kashmir

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRUG PEDDLERS IN JAMMU KASHMIRSAMBA ATTACK ON POLICEDRUG PEDDLERS ATTACK POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.