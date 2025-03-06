ETV Bharat / state

Drug Mafia Now Targeting Students With 'Ganja Sweets', One Detained In Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala): It seems the drug mafia has devised a new tactic to trap innocent students. The Kozhikode Excise Department on Wednesday busted a racket involved in trapping students with sweets laced with cannabis.

Reportedly, cannabis sweets were seized from a shop in Pettammal area of Kozhikode during an inspection as part of the ongoing 'Operation Clean Slate' of the Excise Department, following which a person was taken into custody yesterday. Accused Akash, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was detained after 31 cannabis sweets were recovered from his possession.

"The mafia is luring innocent students into substance abuse. A raid was conducted yesterday which led to the seizure of 31 ganja sweets from a shop in Pettammal," said an excise official.

Each sweet weighed around 96 grams, with cost of each ranging between Rs 30 and Rs 50. The sweets were being sold at small shops near schools and colleges to avoid any suspicion, the official said.