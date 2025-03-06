ETV Bharat / state

Drug Mafia Now Targeting Students With 'Ganja Sweets', One Detained In Kozhikode

A surprise raid conducted at a shop in Kozhikode's Pettammal led to seizure of 31 cannabis-mixed sweets.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Kozhikode (Kerala): It seems the drug mafia has devised a new tactic to trap innocent students. The Kozhikode Excise Department on Wednesday busted a racket involved in trapping students with sweets laced with cannabis.

Reportedly, cannabis sweets were seized from a shop in Pettammal area of Kozhikode during an inspection as part of the ongoing 'Operation Clean Slate' of the Excise Department, following which a person was taken into custody yesterday. Accused Akash, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was detained after 31 cannabis sweets were recovered from his possession.

"The mafia is luring innocent students into substance abuse. A raid was conducted yesterday which led to the seizure of 31 ganja sweets from a shop in Pettammal," said an excise official.

Each sweet weighed around 96 grams, with cost of each ranging between Rs 30 and Rs 50. The sweets were being sold at small shops near schools and colleges to avoid any suspicion, the official said.

The cannabis-laced sweets, which are being transported to Kerala from Uttarakhand, are slowly addicting students due to their accessibility and the intoxicating effect. These sweets brought to Kerala are reportedly sold in bulk at various local retail outlets, with children and youth being the soft targets.

The Excise department vowed that fight against drugs will intensify in the coming days. "Statement of accused Akash, who was taken into custody, will be recorded and he will be produced in the court," the department said.

