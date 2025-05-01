Drug Addiction Shattered Their Dreams: Now These Shimla Youths Are Fighting Back

By Shreya Sharma

Shimla: Himachal, a small hill state nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, is renowned both nationally and internationally for its beauty. The arrival of lakhs of tourists every year strengthens the state’s economy and provides employment opportunities for the youth. However, despite its fame for natural beauty, Himachal is now becoming trapped by the growing issue of drug addiction.

Today, ETV Bharat brings you the stories of such youths, who got trapped in the quagmire of drug addiction to such an extent that they were admitted to a de-addiction centre. So that they can once again live a normal life like before. Read the story of three youths, who came out of the quagmire of drug addiction, in their own words...

This is the story of the youths of Shimla, who lived with dreams, but the addiction to drugs broke their spirits. These youth became so addicted to drugs that their relationships broke, their dreams shattered, and life drowned in darkness. Every person who comes to the de-addiction centre brings pain. Comes with a broken story. This is Sunrise Rebirth Rehab Centre in Shoghi, Shimla, where a war is being fought against drug abuse. Now these youths are telling their own stories of how they got caught in the trap of drugs and what they lost because of it.

'Got addicted to drugs at the age of 10, even stole for drugs'

Aahan (fictitious name), who was admitted to Sunrise Rebirth Rehab Centre, said, "The story of every drug addict is the same. If there is something different in them, then it is only the age of the drug addict. I started taking drugs at a young age of 10, I did not know when it gradually turned into an addiction. First of all, I stole cannabis from my uncle's pocket. Gradually, while taking cannabis, I started drinking alcohol. When I did not have money for alcohol, I started stealing from home. My family came to know about this when I failed in Class X. When my addiction to drugs and stealing came to light, there were fights between my parents. But none of this affected me."

My parents got divorced because of my addiction to drugs: Aahan

Ahaan further stated that I am the only son, but I was worried about how to arrange for drugs. I slowly started taking drugs and injections. Slowly, I started bringing chitta from Punjab. I used to ask for money from relatives for drugs. My parents got divorced because of me. I went to a de-addiction centre for the first time in 2012, when I was 22 years old, but as soon as I came out of there, I got trapped in drug addiction again. Now I am slowly coming out of addiction. I have not even touched drugs for the last one and a half years. Today I work as a counsellor at the Sunrise Rebirth Rehab Centre. I don't want any youth to ever get trapped in this quagmire of drugs.

'Addicted to drugs at the age of 16, dream of becoming a boxer shattered'

Thirty-year-old Rohan (fictitious name) wanted to become a boxer, but drug addiction ruined him. Rohan said, 'I became addicted to drugs when I was 16 years old. In class 11, I started smoking cigarettes to show myself as a cool dude. I started lying at home every day for drugs. To arrange money for drugs, I adopted new methods every day, borrowed money from many people and also stole many times. Every time, I used to take money from my family by making some new excuse. But gradually the family came to know about my addiction, but by then it was too late. Drug addiction had become the main purpose of my life. I was stuck in it for 10 years."

"To get me out of the quagmire of drugs, my family sent me to a de-addiction centre in 2021, where I stayed for about six months. It has been four years since I quit drugs. Rohan says that parents should keep an eye on every activity of their child. At the same time, children and youth should also have a correct understanding of good and bad habits. Drug abuse gives pleasure only for some time, but when one gets addicted to it, it ruins the life," he said.

'Had a dream of becoming a gym member, sold even the dumbbells of the gym to buy drugs'

Like Ahaan and Rohan, Raj (fictitious name) also has a similar story. Raj was very fond of working out. Raj wanted to become a fitness trainer in the gym. But Raj's dream remained unfulfilled due to getting trapped in the Vicious cycle.

Raj said, "Seeing people smoking cigarettes, he also started smoking in Class X. At the age of just 15, Raj started with friends, who smoked cigarettes. He started with one cigarette a day, and slowly it increased to three to four cigarettes a day. After school, Raj went to college and started drinking alcohol. Apart from cigarettes and alcohol, Raj also started consuming cannabis. During college, his friends told him about chemical drugs, after which he also started buying chemical drugs with his friends.

'Seeing friends taking drugs, I also tried it once'

RRaj said that seeing his friends use drugs in college made him want to try it just once, but that turned out to be the biggest mistake of his life. What started with a single puff soon turned into a habit he couldn’t stop. Living away from home, he began lying to his family, asking for money in the name of studies, and using it to fuel his addiction.

After completing his education, Raj started working at a private company in Chandigarh. But as his drug use increased, he even sold his gym dumbbells to get money. Eventually, it became impossible to manage his expenses on his salary, and he was forced to quit his job.

