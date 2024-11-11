ETV Bharat / state

Drug Addict Son Smashes Mom's Head With Brick In Haryana's Bhiwani

The deceased, Jivani Devi (55), had three sons, two of whom were married. The youngest one, who is on the run, is addicted to drugs.

Police outside the victim's house in Bhiwani
Police outside the victim's house in Bhiwani (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bhiwani: A 23-year-old inebriated youth smashed his mother's head with a brick in Manan Pana of Bhiwani in Haryana and fled the spot after the heinous act. The deceased woman has three sons, two of whom are married. The unmarried one, the accused, is reported to be a drug addict.

The elder son of the victim reported the incident to the police who launched a manhunt for the culprit.

ASI Manish, the investigating officer in the case, said the deceased, Jivani Devi (55), lived with three sons in the same house. The youngest son hit her on the head with a piece of brick and fled the spot. Based on the complaint of the elder son Sajjan Kumar, a case has been registered and a search for the accused is on.

The official said the murderer accused Sonu was a drug addict and did not do any work. His father, who worked as a fourth-class employee at the civil hospital in Bhiwani, died a decade ago. The reason behind the gruesome act is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigation hinted at addiction to drugs behind the murder. The police are leaving no stone unturned to apprehend Sonu to arrive at a conclusion on the case soon.

TAGGED:

