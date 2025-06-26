ETV Bharat / state

Andhra's Anakapalli Grapples With Rising Drug Abuse

Anakapalli: Drug addiction particularly Marijuana (ganja) has become a public health concern in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, says experts and observers as an increasing numbers of students and youth are being caught consuming marijuana. As the world observes 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' today, authorities urge families, schools, and communities to work together to protect young lives.

Here is a brief look at the extent of drug abuse in the coastal district.

A school student from Atchutapuram in the district, who once excelled in his studies, quit school after getting addicted to marijuana. Caught by the police while smoking weed, he was later admitted to the De-Addiction Center at NTR District Hospital for treatment and counselling.

In another case, a man employed at a private company in Rambilli mandal became addicted to marijuana. He along with a group of his friends were later caught by the police while smoking in public.

Marijuana, sourced from nearby agency areas, is being sold secretly in small quantities sometimes across the district. Therefore, it became easy for school and college students to buy at cheaper costs. According to the district police, Anakapalli has emerged as a key hub for marijuana trafficking. Despite regular police crackdowns, the authorities said many peddlers continue to sell Marijuana.

Chemical drugs