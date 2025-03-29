ETV Bharat / state

Drowning Father Rescued By Kid, Nephew In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari: Santosh Devangan, a resident of Amatalab of Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh was saved from drowning in the Rudri River by his son Ashu Devangan and nephew Mehul Devangan, both kids under the age of ten on Friday.

The two kids aged eight and ten had very primitive knowledge of swimming. According to Santosh Devangan, he along with the two kids went to bathe in the Rudri River barrage on Friday morning like any other day.

When the children slipped into the river, Santosh pushed the children up. Losing balance, Santosh Devangan started drowning. Seeing him drowning, both the kids jumped into the river and pulled Santosh back.

"I come to Rudri Barrage daily with my brother and father Santosh Devangan. We used to learn swimming from my father. On Friday morning, after seeing my father drowning in the river I along with my brother Mehul jumped into the river. Somehow we pulled my father out of the river and brought him to the shore. After that, we forced out water from his chest," said Ashu Devangan.