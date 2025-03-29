Drowning Father Rescued By Kid, Nephew In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari: Santosh Devangan, a resident of Amatalab of Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh was saved from drowning in the Rudri River by his son Ashu Devangan and nephew Mehul Devangan, both kids under the age of ten on Friday.
The two kids aged eight and ten had very primitive knowledge of swimming. According to Santosh Devangan, he along with the two kids went to bathe in the Rudri River barrage on Friday morning like any other day.
When the children slipped into the river, Santosh pushed the children up. Losing balance, Santosh Devangan started drowning. Seeing him drowning, both the kids jumped into the river and pulled Santosh back.
"I come to Rudri Barrage daily with my brother and father Santosh Devangan. We used to learn swimming from my father. On Friday morning, after seeing my father drowning in the river I along with my brother Mehul jumped into the river. Somehow we pulled my father out of the river and brought him to the shore. After that, we forced out water from his chest," said Ashu Devangan.
Ashu Devangan added that they screamed for help and called an uncle. Santosh was then taken to the Dhamtari District Hospital in an ambulance. He is currently out of danger.
"A father had gone to take a bath with his son and nephew in Rudri Barrage of Dhamtari on Friday morning. He suddenly started drowning. After which his children bravely pulled their father out of the river stream. There was no loss of life," said Amit Baghel Traffic Inspector, Rudri
The kids' act of bravery has become the talk of the town and was praised by the locals.
