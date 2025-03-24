Naxal Menace Will End In Chhattisgarh Soon: Droupadi Murmu

Raipur: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed her confidence that Chhattisgarh will soon be freed of Naxal menace, saying process to connect people affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) to the mainstream of the society is at its final stage here.

Murmu, who has arrived in Raipur for the silver jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly said, "Work of linking people affected by LWE to the society is at its final and decisive stage. I am confident that we will succeed in freeing Chhattisgarh from Naxalism and will etch the name of the state in golden letters in history."

Starting her address with the 'Jai Johar' slogan, Murmu said there are 19 women MLAs in the house and in the previous Assembly polls, the number of women voters was higher than men. "This house has support from mothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh so there is a good number of women representatives. 'Jai Jai Chhattisgarh Mahtari' is sung in honour of this beautiful state. This state is a symbol of mother India in the true sense," she said.

The President further said, "All the MLAs in the House, especially women representatives, should try to increase the number of women MLAs in the next Assembly. Nearly 80 percent of the people of Chhattisgarh live in rural areas and their main work is agriculture. In some areas of the states, the number of women in this sector is more than the number of men. Which is a matter of pride for all."

She thanked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for establishing Chhattisgarh and also lauded Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly for its culture of best conduct. "I thank Atal Bihari Vajpayee for this. Coming here, I am remembering my tenure as MLA in Odisha Assembly. Knowing the history of this Assembly, this belief becomes even stronger that "Chhattisgarhiya Sable Badhiya". During the 25 years in Chhattisgarh Assembly, marshals never had to be used in this House. This assembly has presented an example of best conduct.

The President said that Chhattisgarh has immense possibilities for development. She pointed out that there are ample opportunities for development in cement, mineral industry, steel, aluminum, and power generation sectors. This beautiful state is rich in lush green forests, waterfalls, and other natural boons. She urged policymakers of the state to ensure environmental conservation while moving ahead on the path of development. She said that they also have the responsibility of connecting all sections of society with the journey of modern development.

Earlier after arriving at Raipur airport, Murmu was welcomed by Governor Ramen Deka, CM Vishnudev Sai, deputy CMs Arun Saw and Vijay Sharma, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, MP Brijmohan Agarwal, mayor Meenal Choubey and several public representatives including Ramesh Bais, Saroj Pandey, Gaurishankar Agarwal, Shivratan Sharma. She had directly left for Chhattisgarh legislative assembly.

Addressing on the occasion, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "It is a historic occasion for Chhattisgarh that President Draupadi Murmu is participating at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Vidhan Sabha. The President is welcomed by the 3 crore people of Chhattisgarh, which was created by former PM Vajpayee in 2000. This year is the birth centenary year of Atal ji. The House is being conducted in a good environment and a public leadership programme was organised at IIM, Raipur for the members of the Assembly. We are fortunate that you are present amongst us today," the CM said.

Governor Ramen Deka Chhattisgarh's development is being done as per Vajpayee's dreams. "Chhattisgarh Assembly is completing a journey of 25 years. The President's presence is making this programme very special. The number of women MLAs among the 90 members of Chhattisgarh Assembly is 19, which is a good example of women empowerment. Swami Vivekananda has spent some years of his teenage life in Chhattisgarh. This assembly is an integral part of the country's democratic system.

Earlier welcoming the President, Speaker Raman Singh informed about the MLAs and important bills passed in the Assembly. He said that around 565 bills have been passed so far and the ruling party and the opposition together pass bills unanimously. There can be differences between the ruling party and the opposition but there is no animosity, he said.

On this occasion, the member reference book was released by the Governor of Chhattisgarh. The leader of the opposition expressed gratitude to the President and said that the ruling party and the opposition are working together for the progress of Chhattisgarh.