Drones Pressed Into Service To Distribute Food In Flooded Hyderabad Areas

According to officials, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Revenue, GHMC, NDRF, and SDRF have coordinated relief efforts to deliver food and other essentials to the trapped residents. Authorities are providing food and drinking water to victims in flood-affected areas through drones.

The raging Musi river has inundated many low-lying areas of the city including Chadarghat, Musarambagh, Puranapool, MGBS and other areas throwing life out of gear.

Hyderabad: Amid floods in Telangana capital Hyderabad due to swollen Musi river, authorities have pressed drones into service to distribute food to the flood affected residents, officials said.

Floods have engulfed houses mostly in Musanagar and Malakpet area with residents left stranded. They have been unable to get milk, vegetables and other essential items.

Keeping the safety of the residents into consideration, authorities have decided to take the help of drones.

A view of flooded Hyderabad area amid heavy rains (IANS)

Due to the heavy rains and the gushing waters of the Musi river that have been lashing the city since yesterday, 4,500 people are currently in the government rehabilitation centers. Accommodation has been arranged for 150 people at the Musanagar Community Hall in Malakpet as per officials. Another 45 families were shifted from Durganagar and Ambedkarnagar and accommodated at Moosarambagh ZPHS.

On the other hand, the Musi River has been flowing heavily at the Chadarghat Bridge since Friday. The flood flow on the Chadarghat small bridge is dangerous at 6 feet prompting authorities to stop traffic along the bridge. A diversion has been made over a bridge on the Koti and Nampally routes which has led to congestion on that bridge. Authorities evacuated residents of low-lying colonies as floodwaters entered homes near the Chadarghat small bridge.