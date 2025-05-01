ETV Bharat / state

Drones And Robotics Add To Muscle Power Of Armed Forces

Dehradun: Technology and robotics will be integral to warfare in the days to come. This has been amply demonstrated at Surya Drone Tech 2025 exhibition held in Dehradun.

A key attraction at the event was the mock demolition of a militant hideout in a bunker with the use of a drone and Multii Utility Leg Equipment (MULE) robot by 50th Parachute Brigade. The robot was also used to rescue the security personnel while destroying the bunker and neutralizing the ammunition present there.

During the live equipment and flying demonstration, unmanned technological advancements being made by the Indian armed forces were also shown.

It was demonstrated how a MULE equipped with an AK 47 assault rifle as a part of a special unit of the Army carried out a reconnaissance and got ready to attack the enemy. This unmanned device can use AK 47 with ease. This decreases the threat to the Army personnel and the device can be used to ambush a narrow area easily.