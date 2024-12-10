ETV Bharat / state

Drone Scare At Rajasthan's Only High Security Jail Keeps Cops On Tenterhooks

Ajmer: The recovery of a drone in the back side of Rajasthan's most secure high-security jail in Ajmer triggered an alarm across the security circles in the state which borders Pakistan.

According to a jail official, the drone probably crashed on the premises on Monday night. "It was found on Monday morning in an open space in the back side of the jail compound. Prima facie, it crashed due to battery discharge. Nothing suspicious was found in it," he said, adding the local police have been informed about the matter.

The drone was noticed by jail staff who were cleaning the rear part of the jail. The cleaning workers found the drone and instantly informed the jail authorities. They lodged a case in the Civil Lines police station. The matter is being investigated thoroughly under the instructions of SP Vandita Rana.



The jail superintendent Paras Jangid said police inspected the spot and seized the drone from the spot. Authorities suspected that the drone was used to provide a mobile phone or SIM to one of the hardcore criminals imprisoned in the jail. At present, the police are investigating the matter considering the sensitivity of the case. Ajmer Range DIG Om Prakash is leant to have taken serious note and is personally monitoring the case.