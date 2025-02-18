Drone Sighting On Ayodhya Ram Temple Premises Triggers Panic

Ayodhya: A drone, which flew on the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya on Monday, triggered a security alarm before it was shot down. The suddenness of the incident created panic among the crowd of devotees. According to an official, the drone was shot down by the anti-drone system. An investigation into the incident has begun, he said.

Giving details, area officer Ashutosh Tiwari said the incident took place near Gate No. 3 of Ram temple. The incident occurred late evening when a large number of devotees were coming out of Gate No. 3 after Ram Lalla darshan. At 7 pm, suddenly a drone came flying and fell at the security point much to the surprise of devotees. After seeing the flying object, there was a stir among the security personnel. When the wireless started buzzing in the entire premises, all the security personnel became alert. Security agencies including the ATS team reached the gate. The drone was shot down soon.

A case was registered against an unknown person on the complaint of SI Sunil Kumar of Janmabhoomi police station. In the FIR, it was mentioned that an unknown person deliberately dropped the drone camera while flying it in the restricted area near the duty point batching plant inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi premises. It appears that the drone camera was dropped given the huge crowd of devotees in the temple premises due to Maha Kumbh, so there is a stampede in the temple premises and there is a huge loss of life in the temple premises, it further said.

Tiwari said an anti-drone system has been installed near the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. It keeps an eye on drones flying in a range of about two and a half kilometres. Information about a drone was received late in the evening before it was shot down through the anti-drone system. A hunt is on to arrest the person who brought the drone.