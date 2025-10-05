ETV Bharat / state

'Drone Chor' Panic Spreads East In UP; Rumours, Mob Attacks And Fear Grip Rural Areas

Lucknow: What began as a rumour in western Uttar Pradesh a few months ago -- of thieves using drones to scout rooftops before robberies -- has now drifted eastwards, gripping one district after another in waves of panic and suspicion.

From Rae Bareli to Kanpur and from Etawah to Ballia, stories of "drone chor" have transformed into a kind of rural folklore, whispered at tea stalls and shouted in village lanes long after dusk.

The fear, though said to be born of fiction by the police, has begun to turn deadly. In Rae Bareli, police arrested five men on Saturday for allegedly lynching Hariom, a 38-year-old man from Fatehpur, after mistaking him for a drone thief.

The police said Hariom, reportedly mentally unstable, was walking to his in-laws' home in Dandepur Jamunapur when a mob surrounded him and accused him of being a member of a gang marking houses with drones for theft. He was beaten with belts and sticks and died soon after.

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh confirmed the arrests and said Unchahar Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar had been transferred for negligence. "The local police were aware that rumours were spreading in the area," Singh told PTI.

Barely a day before the killing, Rae Bareli police arrested two men -- Mohammed Junaid of Lucknow and Mohammed Owaish of Sitapur -- for flying a drone without permission near the PAC colony.

The duo, who run a furniture business, were using the drone to film videos "for fun", the police said, but their actions triggered fresh rumours and panic in nearby villages. "In an already tense atmosphere, even a harmless (drone) flight looks like a threat," said Mill Area SHO Ajay Kumar Rai.

The anxiety has also found new victims in Kanpur. In the Kherasa locality of Bidhnu, a mentally challenged man was brutally thrashed last week after villagers mistook him for a drone operator with criminal motives. "Not a single verified drone-related theft has been reported anywhere in Kanpur," Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabal Pratap Singh told PTI. "People must call us, and not take the law into their own hands." In another part of the district, Ghaghukheda village in Maharajpur, locals nearly killed a man hiding in a field, suspecting him to be a part of a drone gang. The police rescued him just in time.

Similar tensions have surfaced in Madhaugarh and Rampura, where travelling hawkers have been beaten by mobs who suspected them of being thieves "marking homes". "We can't even sell utensils anymore," said a vendor from Sirsa Kalar.