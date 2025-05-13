Hyderabad Police Say No To Drones Over Certain Areas To Be Visited By Miss World Contestants

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police disallowed drones and other flying objects over certain areas in the city, which will be visited by the ongoing Miss World 2025 contestants.

In a notification, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, C V Anand said, "No flying activities of Remotely Controlled Drones or para-gliders or Remotely Controlled Micro-Light Aircraft, will be allowed" over the specified areas up to a radius of three kilometres for a specific period. This is to ensure the safety and security of all concerned and to prevent danger or injury to any person.

The areas and the period of the order's applicability: Charminar and Laad Bazar, Chowmahalla Palace, Khilwat, and Shah-Ali-Banda on May 13; Telangana Police Integrated Command Control Centre, Telangana Secretariat and Tank Bund on May 18; and the Raj Bhavan on June 2.

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31. The Telangana government has drawn up an action plan to enhance the state’s global image and attract investments by leveraging the Miss World event. The participants of the pageant will visit prominent tourist attractions across the state. Their itinerary includes heritage sites from the Nizam era in Hyderabad and the UNESCO-listed Ramappa temple in Warangal.