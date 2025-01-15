Drone Ambulance Service For Haridwar Jail Inmates; AIIMS Rishikesh Delivers Medicine

Haridwar: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Uttarakhand’s Haridwar District Jail has introduced a drone ambulance service to provide better healthcare for inmates. On Wednesday, AIIMS Rishikesh delivered hepatitis C medications to 10 prisoners using a drone. Blood samples from the same inmates were also collected and sent to the hospital for testing via drone.

Senior Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya said that the service began today (January 15), with AIIMS Rishikesh overseeing the process. “This initiative is designed to improve healthcare access for the prisoners. Medicines for 10 inmates were successfully delivered, and their blood samples were sent for testing,” he said.

The medicines were dispatched from AIIMS Rishikesh by the institute’s Director, Professor Meenu Singh, and Dr. Ajit Bhadauria, he added. “This initiative aims to provide better healthcare access to the inmates and minimise the need to transport prisoners to hospitals for routine check-ups,” Arya explained.

“From now on, prisoners will only be taken to hospitals for very serious health issues,” Arya said. Apart from that, he also revealed plans for prisoners and AIIMS doctors to be able to talk about health issues through videoconferencing. “This will make it possible for prisoners to talk to doctors directly from jail premises through videoconferencing,” he added.

With the drone ambulance service, officials expect medical help for the prisoners to get faster and more effective and will ensure advanced healthcare facilities for Haridwar District Jail inmates.