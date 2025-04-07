Driving Toward Change: Bengaluru Launches Women-Only Auto Training for Safer Streets

Bengaluru: In a bold push to improve women’s safety and challenge gender norms in public transport, a free auto-driving training program for women was launched today in the Rajajinagar Assembly Constituency.
The initiative, led by B.PAC (Bangalore Political Action Committee) in collaboration with Adarsha Auto Union, aims to empower women with driving skills while promoting safer travel options across the city.
'More Women on the Roads Means Safer Roads'
The event was inaugurated by MLA Suresh Kumar, who voiced strong support for the program and its broader societal impact. “If more women enter the auto driving field, Bengaluru will become an even safer city,” Kumar stated. “I am very happy to see more women joining this profession.”
His remarks resonated with the initiative’s central theme: building a city where women not only feel safe but are also active participants in shaping public spaces.
Breaking Barriers, One Ride at a Time
The event witnessed participation from key dignitaries and B.PAC members, including Mimi Parthasarathy, Anisha Bandary, Dr. Sampath C, Devika Raj, Raghavendra Poojari, and trainer Prabhavathi, all of whom echoed the importance of skill development and economic independence for women.
Beyond skill-building, the program addresses a critical gap in Bengaluru’s urban mobility landscape by encouraging inclusivity in a traditionally male-dominated sector. By training and equipping more women to become auto drivers, the program aspires to shift perceptions, increase representation, and most importantly, make daily travel safer and more respectful for everyone, especially women.