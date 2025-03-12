ETV Bharat / state

Driver Of Thar Flees After Ramming Several vehicles In Noida's Sector 16, Police Launch Manhunt

A Thar driver caused chaos in Noida's market by hitting several vehicles. Police are investigating and using CCTV footage to track the driver.

A Thar driver caused chaos in Noida's market by hitting several vehicles and then fleeing. Police are investigating and using CCTV footage to track the driver.
Thar ramming into vehicles in Noida (ETV Bharat)
Published : Mar 12, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

Noida: A Thar deliberately rammed into multiple cars in a market area in Sector 16 of Noida on Wednesday. The incident was captured on video, showing the Thar driver speeding through the market and causing damage to several parked vehicles.

In the video, pedestrians can be seen narrowly escaping as the vehicle zooms past them. After hitting the cars, the driver fled the scene. The Noida police were quick to respond after the video went viral, setting up multiple teams to investigate the matter.

Authorities are trying to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol and to identify the person behind the wheel. An FIR has been filed at the Phase One Police Station, and the police are actively working to nab the driver.

According to Noida Police, the Thar vehicle was recently purchased by Sachin, a resident of Morna village, who bought it from a seller in New Delhi. However, the vehicle had not yet been transferred into his name. Police said that on the day of the incident, Sachin visited a car market to get a sticker for the Thar.

There, an altercation broke out between him and some locals, escalating into a fight. During the altercation, the other party allegedly broke the vehicle's glass and threw stones at it. Sachin then fled the scene in his Thar, driving in the wrong direction to avoid further conflict.

Police said they are currently investigating the matter, reviewing CCTV footage and tracking down the driver using the vehicle's registration details. "The vehicle is registered in the name of Ashok Sharma from Morna village, Sector 35, Noida," a police official said.

