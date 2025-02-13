ETV Bharat / state

Driver Of Meerut CGST Officials Caught Accepting Bribe On Their Behalf

CBI arrested a man who was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of a Superintendent and an Inspector of CGST.

Driver Of Meerut CGST Officials Caught Accepting Bribe On Their Behalf
Representational Image (Etv Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a man who was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of a Superintendent and an Inspector of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Meerut, from a businessman, officials said.

They stated that the CBI had booked Superintendent Aftab Singh and Inspector Vikas, both of CGST, Meerut, on February 11 for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs two lakh from a businessman to resolve an issue related to a mismatch in his firm's Sales and Purchase bills.

Upon receiving the complaint, the CBI conducted a raid, during which their driver, Sachin Kumar, was caught accepting a part payment of Rs one lakh in bribe outside the office premises of the CGST Meerut Division Office.

"Searches are being conducted by the CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused in Meerut, which has led to the recovery of incriminating documents related to investments in several properties, as well as the recovery of cash so far," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

