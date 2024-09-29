ETV Bharat / state

Driver Killed, 16 Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

The accident occurred near Dhaurabhata village on the Bilaspur-Raipur highway on Sunday when a bus with 50 passengers onboard was heading to the state capital Raipur from Bihar's Gaya.

Driver Killed, 16 Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): The driver of a private bus was killed and 16 passengers were injured when the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in the early hours near Dhaurabhata village on the Bilaspur-Raipur highway when the bus, with 50 persons onboard, was heading to state capital Raipur from Gaya (Bihar), Hirri police station house officer Kishore Kewat said.

The bus crashed into the rear side of a truck parked on the roadside. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus driver died on the spot while 16 other persons, all residents of Raipur, received injuries, he said.

The deceased was identified as Ghanshyam Chauhan (35), the official said. Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and shifted the injured passengers to nearby health centres, he said.

Later, two of them were shifted from Bilha Health Centre to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences Bilaspur for further medication, he said. Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident, he added.

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): The driver of a private bus was killed and 16 passengers were injured when the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in the early hours near Dhaurabhata village on the Bilaspur-Raipur highway when the bus, with 50 persons onboard, was heading to state capital Raipur from Gaya (Bihar), Hirri police station house officer Kishore Kewat said.

The bus crashed into the rear side of a truck parked on the roadside. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus driver died on the spot while 16 other persons, all residents of Raipur, received injuries, he said.

The deceased was identified as Ghanshyam Chauhan (35), the official said. Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and shifted the injured passengers to nearby health centres, he said.

Later, two of them were shifted from Bilha Health Centre to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences Bilaspur for further medication, he said. Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARH ACCIDENTCG BUS ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.