Driver Killed In IED Blast In Bijapur Cremated, Remaining Body Part Recovered 3 Days Later

Tuleshwar Rana, who was ferrying DRG jawans in his vehicle, was blown into pieces in the IED blast in Bijapur on January 9.

Site of the Maoist IED attack in Bijapur (ETV Bharat)
Dantewada: A body part of driver Tuleshwar Rana, who was killed along with eight jawans in a Maoist blast in Bijapur, was recovered around 200 metres away from the spot on Thursday, three days after the incident.

It was learnt that the right side of the vehicle was hit the most and the driver's body was blown into pieces. Initially police felt he had gone missing but later found a body part, which was handed over to his family for cremation.

SP Dantewada Gaurav Rai said, "On January 3, a DRG team had gone for an anti-Naxal operation. Forces from four districts including Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bastar and Kondagaon were involved in the operation. Thorough searches were conducted in Abujhmad area. Then on January 6, the team was returning after completing the operation when the IED blast occurred."

Rai said that as soon as the team reached Ambeli village of Kutru police station area of ​​Bijapur, a bomb hidden under the ground exploded resulting which, eight DRG jawans succumbed to their injuries along with Tuleshwar Rana, who was driving the vehicle, the SP said.

"The Maoists had used a very powerful IED explosive for the attack. The explosion was so powerful that the vehicle was completely blown off with some parts found hanging on nearby trees," he added.

The last rites of all the jawans were performed with state honours in their native villages. The deceased driver was also cremated by his family members. , adding that a body part of Rana was found near a drain 200 meters away from the spot.

However, three days after the incident, another body part of the driver was found at a distance of 200 metres from the spot. After forensic investigation, body part will be handed over to the family.

Tuleshwar Rana's father said family members have gone to Dantewada district so that the the recovered body part can be cremated.

TAGGED:

IED BLAST, DRIVER KILLED IN IED BLAST, MAOIST BLAST IN BIJAPUR, MAOIST IED BLAST IN BIJAPUR

