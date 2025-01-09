ETV Bharat / state

Driver Killed In IED Blast In Bijapur Cremated, Remaining Body Part Recovered 3 Days Later

Dantewada: A body part of driver Tuleshwar Rana, who was killed along with eight jawans in a Maoist blast in Bijapur, was recovered around 200 metres away from the spot on Thursday, three days after the incident.

It was learnt that the right side of the vehicle was hit the most and the driver's body was blown into pieces. Initially police felt he had gone missing but later found a body part, which was handed over to his family for cremation.

SP Dantewada Gaurav Rai said, "On January 3, a DRG team had gone for an anti-Naxal operation. Forces from four districts including Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bastar and Kondagaon were involved in the operation. Thorough searches were conducted in Abujhmad area. Then on January 6, the team was returning after completing the operation when the IED blast occurred."

Rai said that as soon as the team reached Ambeli village of Kutru police station area of ​​Bijapur, a bomb hidden under the ground exploded resulting which, eight DRG jawans succumbed to their injuries along with Tuleshwar Rana, who was driving the vehicle, the SP said.