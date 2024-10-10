ETV Bharat / state

Driver Charred To Death In Fire After Collision Between Two Trucks In Amroha

A truck driver was burnt to death when his vehicle caught fire after ramming into a lorry in front of it in Amroha district.

Driver Charred To Death In Fire After Collision Between Two Trucks In Amroha
Trucks caught fire after collision (ETV Bharat Photo)

Amroha: A man was charred to death in a massive crash involving two trucks on a National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district in the wee hours of Thursday.

A speeding truck rammed into another vehicle from the rear-end and burst into flames. The truck driver suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot, police said.

The accident took place at around 4 am near Joya on the national highway under Didauli police station area in Amroha. Both trucks were heading towards Delhi from Moradabad and the collision took place in Joya. The collision was so severe that the trucks caught fire. The incident led to a major chaos in the area.

One of the truck drivers succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The police have sent his body for post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of Jaipur, police said.

Didauli police station in-charge Harisvardhan Singh reached the spot with his team and informed the fire department. However, by the time fire tenders reached the spot, it was too late.

"The driver's family has been informed and further investigations are underway," Singh said.

Police said that the nearby CCTVs are being examined for probing into the incident.

