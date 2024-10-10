ETV Bharat / state

Driver Charred To Death In Fire After Collision Between Two Trucks In Amroha

Amroha: A man was charred to death in a massive crash involving two trucks on a National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district in the wee hours of Thursday.

A speeding truck rammed into another vehicle from the rear-end and burst into flames. The truck driver suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot, police said.

The accident took place at around 4 am near Joya on the national highway under Didauli police station area in Amroha. Both trucks were heading towards Delhi from Moradabad and the collision took place in Joya. The collision was so severe that the trucks caught fire. The incident led to a major chaos in the area.

One of the truck drivers succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The police have sent his body for post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of Jaipur, police said.