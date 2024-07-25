Driver Among Two Killed, 80 Injured As Double Decker Bus Rams Parked Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway In Uttar Pradesh

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, two people including the driver were killed while more than 80 passengers injured after the double-decker bus they were traveling in collided with a parked truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Thursday night in Firozabad district of the state, an official said.

SP Rural Kunwar Ranvijay Singh said that the accident took place at around 1 o'clock last night under Nagla Khangar police station area of Firozabad. The double-decker bus was moving from Bahraich district towards Delhi carrying more than 100 passengers. Singh said that when the bus reached kilometer number 59 in Nagla Khangar area in the border of Firozabad district on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, it collided with a loaded truck parked on the roadside. Two people including the bus driver died in this accident, while more than 80 passengers were injured as per an official. Some of these injured passengers have been referred to Medical College Saifai, while many injured have been admitted to the Joint Hospital of Shikohabad. It is suspected that this accident happened due to the driver dozing off.

On receiving the information, senior officials from the administration reached the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations and took out all the accident victims from the bus to the hospital for treatment. One of the deceased has been identified as Ramdev. The injured passengers include Sofia, Hansraj, Ramdev, Shahnaz Ali, Tahil, Sapna, Abida, Firoz, Umesh Goswami, Raja Babu, Riyaz, Ramu Singh, Anju, Jawaharlal, Ramu, Arshad, Pappu, Shaiza, Ayna, Kishan Kumar, Mayaram, Suresh, Chand Babu, Anil, Abhishek, Santosh, Satyanarayan, Krishna Lal, Ayodhya Prasad, Akash, most of whom are residents of Bahraich district.

SP Rural Kunwar Ranvijay Singh said that legal action is being taken in the matter.