Driver Among Two Dead; 16 Injured As Bus Collides With Container In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

An official said that the accident took place near village Toli in Sikandrarao Kotwali area of Hathras district on Thursday morning. The bus traveling from Chandigarh to Bangarmau Unnao met with the accident after the driver lost control on the vehicle which then collided with a container parked on the roadside.

Wrecked bus which collided with container in Hathras, UP
Wrecked bus which collided with container in Hathras, UP (ETV Bharat)

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a bus driver was among two people killed while 16 people including children and women were injured when the vehicle collided with a container near village Toli in Sikandrarao Kotwali area of Hathras district on Thursday morning, an official said.

According to an official, the bus was moving from Chandigarh to Bangarmau Unnao when the driver lost control on the vehicle near village Toli on Etah Road in Sikandrarao Kotwali area as a result of which the bus collided with a standing container leading to the accident. The driver of the bus and another passenger were killed in the accident and 16 others were injured as per an official.

District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Singh said that the accident happened on Thursday morning. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the officials reached the spot and the injured were first taken to the Community Health Center of Sikandrau from where some injured were referred to the district hospital and some to Aligarh for special treatment, he said.

The deceased bus driver has been identified as Kala, a resident of Chandigarh while the 2nd deceased passenger could not be identified.

The injured include Sandeep (18) son of Chandrapal resident of Unnao, Anas (19) son of Idris Fatehpur, Pintu (25) son of Siyaram Sangrur, Sahil (7) son of Imtiaz Bans Garkha, Arun (26) son of Ram Lakhan Lucknow, Manjay (22) son of Nandu, Thakur (22) Bihar, Sumit (18) son of Rajkumar Unnao, Varun (9) son of Lakhan Unnao, Ramveer (26) son of Shivraj Unnao, Gopal (42) son of Brajbahadur, Lucknow, Bablu (32) son of Nand Kishore Kanpur.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the actual cause of accident.

