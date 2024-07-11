ETV Bharat / state

Driver Among Two Dead; 16 Injured As Bus Collides With Container In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a bus driver was among two people killed while 16 people including children and women were injured when the vehicle collided with a container near village Toli in Sikandrarao Kotwali area of Hathras district on Thursday morning, an official said.

According to an official, the bus was moving from Chandigarh to Bangarmau Unnao when the driver lost control on the vehicle near village Toli on Etah Road in Sikandrarao Kotwali area as a result of which the bus collided with a standing container leading to the accident. The driver of the bus and another passenger were killed in the accident and 16 others were injured as per an official.

District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Singh said that the accident happened on Thursday morning. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the officials reached the spot and the injured were first taken to the Community Health Center of Sikandrau from where some injured were referred to the district hospital and some to Aligarh for special treatment, he said.