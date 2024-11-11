Drunk Driving: Bengaluru Traffic Police Revokes Licenses Of 120 School Bus Drivers

Bengaluru: The city traffic police has registered a case against 120 drivers of school buses plying in the city in the last 10 months for driving under the influence of alcohol. They have also recommended the transport department to revoke their licenses.

However, the statistics tell otherwise, as the number of inebriated drivers is not decreasing despite continuous surprise checks.

Traffic personnel have checked approximately 20,000 vehicles in the last 10 months and found 120 drivers flouting the rules. Sixteen cases were registered in January, 7 in February, 23 in July, 26 in August, 22 in September and 24 in November.

"For the last 10 months, we have been checking school buses in the city. Since January, 12 special operations have been carried out and 20,000 people have been checked. Cases have been registered against 120 such drivers and their driving licenses have been suspended. A notice has also been served to the management of the respective schools. There are more rule violations by the drivers who are on contract. Special operations will be continued in the coming days for the safety of the school kids," M N Anucheth, joint commissioner of Bengaluru traffic department said.

It is a cause of concern that drivers, oblivious to the safety of the school children, often overspeed under the influence of alcohol leading to major tragedies on city roads. Stringent punishment along with rampant checks and revocation of licences may deter those errant drivers.