ETV Bharat / state

DRI Officials Nab Two Women With Cocaine Worth Rs 79 Crore At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai has busted a major drug smuggling racket on Saturday, in which two women have been arrested with nearly eight kg of cocaine worth Rs 79 crore at Mumbai International Airport.

According to DRI officials, the female flyers landed in Mumbai from Bangkok and were stopped at the airport on suspicion. A thorough frisking of them and their belongings unearthed the contraband hidden in a toy packet. As many as 22 brick-sized packets of white powder were found in the toy box. All these packets were seized immediately, and the preliminary testing was conducted on the spot with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) field kit, which confirmed the substance to be cocaine.

After completing the legal procedure, the duo was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985 and were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody. The DRI is digging deeper into the illegal narcotics racket as the investigating agency suspects it to be the handiwork of a large smuggling network spanning across nations.