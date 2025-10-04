ETV Bharat / state

DRI Officials Nab Two Women With Cocaine Worth Rs 79 Crore At Mumbai Airport

The flyers had landed in Mumbai from Bangkok and were stopped there on suspicion. A thorough frisking unearthed the contraband hidden in a toy packet.

The seized items.
The seized items. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST

2 Min Read
Mumbai: The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai has busted a major drug smuggling racket on Saturday, in which two women have been arrested with nearly eight kg of cocaine worth Rs 79 crore at Mumbai International Airport.

According to DRI officials, the female flyers landed in Mumbai from Bangkok and were stopped at the airport on suspicion. A thorough frisking of them and their belongings unearthed the contraband hidden in a toy packet. As many as 22 brick-sized packets of white powder were found in the toy box. All these packets were seized immediately, and the preliminary testing was conducted on the spot with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) field kit, which confirmed the substance to be cocaine.

After completing the legal procedure, the duo was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985 and were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody. The DRI is digging deeper into the illegal narcotics racket as the investigating agency suspects it to be the handiwork of a large smuggling network spanning across nations.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that this case is related to a gang of international drug smugglers, and customs officials have unearthed a host of incriminating evidence from the mobile phones of the arrested accused. Some foreign nationals are also believed to be involved in it, and the search for the gang is underway.

Drugs are smuggled worldwide through various routes from South America. In the last few months, it has been observed that a large amount of drugs is being smuggled into India via Bangkok. Investigation agencies have noticed that a large number of tourists from India regularly fly to Thailand.

