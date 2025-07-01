ETV Bharat / state

DRI Arrests 4 Smugglers With Rs 1.26 Cr Worth Of Gold In Jaipur

Jaipur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team from Jaipur arrested four persons and seized 1.3 kg of smuggled gold valued at approximately Rs 1.26 crore, officials said. The gold was being transported from Ahmedabad to Kuchaman-Didwana in Rajasthan, they said.

According to DRI officials, one of the passengers involved in smuggling arrived at the Ahmedabad airport from Riyadh on June 29, hiding gold in the form of paste in his clothes. He was joined by three accomplices, all residents of Sherani Abad, Didwana in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, to deliver the gold to Kuchaman-Didwana. Acting on a tip-off, the police started an investigation and arrested all four accused.

The accused were presented in the Economic Offences Court in Jodhpur, which remanded them to judicial custody until July 11. Officials said that the smuggled gold has been recovered, and further investigations are underway to uncover the larger smuggling network.