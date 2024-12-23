DRG Jawan Injured After Falling Into Spike Hole Planted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured after falling into a spike hole in the forest area near Punnur in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident unfolded during an anti-Naxal operation by a joint team of security forces from Dantewada and Bijapur under Basaguda police station limits.

It is learnt that during the anti-Naxal operation, DRG jawan identified as Ashish Nag, posted in Dantewada, fell into a spike hole planted by the Naxalites leaving him injured. Nag was shifted by the fellow soldiers to the district hospital where he is undergoing treatment. It is being said that the soldier has suffered minor injuries.

What Is A Spike Hole?

Naxalites use spike holes to harm the soldiers in Naxal-affected Bastar. Small and big pits are dug in the forest, trails and roads by the Naxalites and sharp iron rods, sharp glass, sharp stones and peeled bamboo are placed in them to harm the security forces. The pits are then covered with leaves and soil to trap the security forces. During search operations, the security forces are not able to sense those pits and fall down after getting stuck in them.

Spike holes not only cause serious injuries to soldiers, but cause a lot of harm to common people as well as cattle.