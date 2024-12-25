Dressed As Santa Claus, Delivery Man Forced To Remove Attire In Indore

Indore: Members of right-wing Hindu organisations, who have been opposing Christmas celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, on Wednesday publicly humiliated a Zomato delivery man and forced him to remove his Santa Claus attire. A video of the incident that occurred at a posh market in Indore has also surfaced on social media.

The video shows a group stopping the delivery man and asking whether he was wearing such an attire due to Christmas. When the man nodded, the group asked him if he wore dresses as per Hindu festivals as well. The man then tried to explain that his attire was part of promotion strategy where he had to click photograph with customers. However, the group forced him to remove his dress even though the man kept pressing that he may be penalised for not following company's directives. The group told him to put on the dress only while delivering an order.

The video drew severe criticism from netizens, who condemned the act of moral policing. They said such an attitude is against religious harmony.

Vaibhav Pandey, founder of Shri Parshuram Yuva Sena, said, "An employee should not be publicly humiliated in this manner. If there is any objection regarding something, then anger should be expressed against the concerned organisation. Also, there are many agencies in the country where complaints can be lodged."

Two days ago some members of a Hindu organisation had created a ruckus outside a mall over protests on installation of a Christmas tree. Earlier, some had issued guidelines to hotel and mall operators in connection with Christmas celebrations.