'Part Of Our Family': Dressed As 'Barati', Dog Attends Owner's Wedding In Uttarakhand

A woman poses for a photo with Scooby at its owner's wedding in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand ( ETV Bharat )

Ramnagar: Get over routine 'Baratis' flanking the groom. A dog dressed in a special suit attended the wedding of his owner in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar leaving the guests awestruck. The dog named 'Scooby' arrived at the wedding of the groom, Shubham Belwal on Friday dressed in a special suit brought from Delhi. Guests pose for a photo with Scooby at its owner's wedding in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat) Meenakshi Belwal, elder sister of the groom Shubham said that they consider Scooby very much part of the family.

“It lives with us. We love it like a child. It is my younger brother Shubham's wedding, so we thought of dressing Scooby like the groom's brother. It was very special to see when he joined the wedding procession wearing a suit and tie,” Meenakshi said over Scooby's special attire on the wedding day. Guests pose for a photo with Scooby at its owner's wedding in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat) The groom's mother, Khashti Belwal too said that Scooby, who is just one year old, “is like our son”. She said that they had specially got clothes stitched for Scooby for Shubham's wedding. “The relatives and friends who came to the wedding were also surprised to see Scooby's royal entry. Everyone appreciated it a lot and its innocence and happiness won everyone's heart,” she said. Guests pose for a photo with Scooby at its owner's wedding in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat) Family member Amit Belwal said Scooby's dress worth Rs 4000 has been specially bought from Sadar Market in Delhi. Read more: Loyal Till The Last Breath: German Shepherd Dies While Saving Owner From Tiger Attack In Madhya Pradesh In This Gaya Cemetery, Dogs Are Buried With Utmost Respect