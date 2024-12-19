Entry Of Devotees Wearing Skimpy Outfits Not Allowed In Banke Bihari Temple

Mathura: Devotees wearing miniskirts and shorts on pilgrimage to Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan will henceforth not be able to enter the world-famous Lord Krishna temple in Mathura. Considering the fact that people at times enter the temple premises in 'objectionable dresses', the temple authorities set guidelines for them making it mandatory for devotees to wear decent clothes. A banner has been put up just outside the temple. Such an appeal was made by the temple management earlier.

The banner put up at the gate of Banke Bihari temple and the surrounding streets reads, 'Humble request (This is a religious place, not a tourist place). All women and men should come to the temple wearing decent clothes. Do not come wearing short clothes, half pants, bermudas, mini skirts, night suits, torn jeans, leather belts and indecent clothes. The cooperation of all the devotees is respectfully requested."

Temple official Manish Kumar said, "On Wednesday, the temple administration has made a humble appeal to the devotees not to come to the temple wearing indecent clothes. Women should come wearing sarees, and salwar suits and men should dress themselves in pants and shirts to have darshan of Thakur ji at the temple. Those who come to the temple for the darshan of God must understand that they are not attending a fashion show. Therefore, this appeal has been made to the devotees."

According to Banke Bihari temple's worshipper Manoj Kumar Goswami, devotees should come to the temple maintaining strict adherence to Indian culture. "Nowadays, even the foreigners are adopting our culture. In Vrindavan, foreigners are adopting our culture and we are blindly imitating foreign culture. In all the temples of Vrindavan, women wearing indecent clothes are prohibited from entering the temple," Goswami said.

He said devotees coming to the temple should maintain the sanctity. "They must wear civilized and decent clothes. They should remain true to Indian ethos. Those who want to earn virtue and take blessings of Lord Banke Bihari should come to the temple wearing decent clothes." Goswami added.