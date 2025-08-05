ETV Bharat / state

DRDO Guest House Manager Held On Suspicion Of Spying For Pakistan

Jaipur: The Manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house was detained in Jaisalmer district on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, police said Tuesday. Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, was posted as the manager of the DRDO guest house in Chandan area of Jaisalmer.

"He was detained on Monday. A joint interrogation will be conducted today," Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer, Abhishek Shivhare said. "He is suspected to have provided sensitive information related to strategic operations and activities in the region," the police said. DRDO conducts tests and trials of missiles and weapons in the Pokaran firing range in Jaisalmer, and experts and officials involved in the process stay in the guest house.

Earlier, Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old vlogger from Haryana, was arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan. Malhotra is one of 12 individuals arrested across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh as part of a coordinated crackdown on a suspected spy ring that allegedly targeted Indian social media influencers to gather intelligence.