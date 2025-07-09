Drama Of The Chair: One Post, Two Officers And Huge Drama At CMO Office In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Kanpur: A dramatic face-off unfolded at the CMO office here in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after the long-standing dispute between District Magistrate (DM) Jitendra Pratap Singh and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Haridatt Nemi took a new turn.
The controversy started when the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Dr. Nemi amid a standoff with the DM and appointed Dr. Uday Nath to the post. However, in a major relief, the High Court stayed Dr. Nemi’s suspension on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Dr. Nemi arrived at the CMO office, claiming his right to resume his duties following the court's order. As he took a seat in the CMO’s chair, the newly appointed officer, Dr. Nath, appeared at the office, leading to a tense standoff between the two, triggering an altercation after which Dr. Nath called the police and informed the DM about the situation. A video of the incident went viral, inviting public reactions.
Dr. Nemi cited the HC stay, while Dr. Nath said he was appointed by the state’s chief secretary, highlighting their firm stand.
The bureaucratic standoff between Dr. Nemi and DM Singh followed the former’s suspension over alleged irregularities in the appointment of doctors, as well as procedural and administrative lapses. After his suspension, Dr. Nemi sent a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and held a press conference.
During the press conference, he alleged caste-based discrimination and extortion demands by the district magistrate. He claimed that the DM was angered when he refused to reverse the transfer of Dr. Subodh Prakash Yadav—an ACMO accused of corruption and political bias—and that he was repeatedly humiliated for being a Dalit.
In response, DM said that publicly criticising an official suspension order and levelling baseless allegations against fellow officers amounts to gross indiscipline.
The tensions began on February 5, 2025, when the DM conducted a surprise inspection at the CMO’s office and found 34 employees absent, prompting a public reprimand and salary deductions.
