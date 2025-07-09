ETV Bharat / state

Drama Of The Chair: One Post, Two Officers And Huge Drama At CMO Office In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Kanpur: A dramatic face-off unfolded at the CMO office here in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after the long-standing dispute between District Magistrate (DM) Jitendra Pratap Singh and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Haridatt Nemi took a new turn.

The controversy started when the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Dr. Nemi amid a standoff with the DM and appointed Dr. Uday Nath to the post. However, in a major relief, the High Court stayed Dr. Nemi’s suspension on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Dr. Nemi arrived at the CMO office, claiming his right to resume his duties following the court's order. As he took a seat in the CMO’s chair, the newly appointed officer, Dr. Nath, appeared at the office, leading to a tense standoff between the two, triggering an altercation after which Dr. Nath called the police and informed the DM about the situation. A video of the incident went viral, inviting public reactions.

Dr. Nemi cited the HC stay, while Dr. Nath said he was appointed by the state’s chief secretary, highlighting their firm stand.