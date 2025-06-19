ETV Bharat / state

Drain On Purnagiri Yatra Route Overflows Due To Heavy Rainfall, Over 5000 Pilgrims Rescued

Led by Tanakpur SDM, teams of police, SDRF and fire personnel rescued the stranded pilgrims, provided them food and arranged their return journey.

SDRF and police personnel rescuing stranded pilgrims (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

Champawat: Uttarakhand administration rescued over 5,000 pilgrims who were stranded due to the rising water in the Batanagad drain on the Tanakpur Purnagiri Yatra route in Uttarakhand following heavy rainfall.

These pilgrims were returning after visiting the Purnagiri Dham. The road connecting Tanakpur to Purnagiri Dham is still closed near the Batanagad drain.

Under the leadership of SDM Akash Joshi, the Tanakpur tehsil administration, conducted a rescue operation and several stranded devotees were helped out and sent to their destinations before arranging food for them.

The incessant rainfall in the mountains is wreaking havoc in the region with the Batanagad drain flooding the Tanakpur Purnagiri Yatra route. Thus, the movement on the route has got disrupted and several pilgrims got stuck along the route. Led by Tanakpur SDM Akash Joshi, teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire and revenue teams rescued more than 5,000 pilgrims safely, officials said.

Due to the overflowing Batanagad drain and accumulation of debris, Purnagiri Marg and Tanakpur Jauljibi Marg have been completely blocked. SDM Akash Joshi said efforts have been initiated by the administration to restore the Purnagiri Yatra route but till then, the administration has appealed to the devotees and local people to follow the instructions that are issued from time to time.

Although the fair held in this area ended on June 15 due to the monsoons, pilgrims from various areas including Uttar Pradesh are flocking here to visit Maa Purnagiri Dham. In view of heavy rainfall, police and administration are on alert mode and closely monitoring the safety of the devotees and locals.

