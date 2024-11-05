Love's Labour: Tribal Women Blossom into Entrepreneurs with Dragon Fruit Farming

Sambalpur: Babuchakuli, a village nestled in the Rengali block of Sambalpur district, is witnessing a quiet revolution led by women. Formed in 2017, the Bajrang Self-Help Group, consisting of 10 tribal women, embarked on an unconventional journey to financial independence through dragon fruit farming. Today, their efforts not only yield economic returns but also newfound pride and purpose.

The group’s venture began with a seed of inspiration when Ranjita Khadia, a member of the group, shared an idea sparked by her husband, an Indian Army serviceman. Inspired by his encouragement, the women of Bajrang SHG approached local officials from the Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM), specifically the Mission Block Coordinator (MBK) and Community Resource Person (CRP), for guidance and support.

Their ambition, however, required significant resources. With the help of OLM representatives, the SHG secured an initial loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from the panchayat and an additional Rs 3 lakh from the bank. The land, a two-acre plot owned by one of the SHG members, was prepared for cultivation, and the group received 1,056 dragon fruit seedlings from the local horticulture department. Another Rs 2 lakh was sanctioned to cover remaining costs, ensuring that all members were equipped with the necessary tools and resources for success.

Dragon fruit (ETV Bharat)

In July 2022, the group planted their first crop of dragon fruit, marking the beginning of a journey into a lesser-known but promising agricultural venture. The hard work paid off. By July 2023, the SHG harvested their first yield: two quintals of dragon fruit, which brought in approximately Rs 50,000. Although modest, this initial profit has given them hope for sustained growth as dragon fruit plants can produce harvests for up to 20 years.

The impact of their success goes beyond numbers. For the women involved, this project has transformed their lives in ways they never imagined. “When we were confined to the home, there was no income for us. Now, we contribute to household expenses, support our children, and feel fulfilled,” said a group member. Her sentiments were echoed by fellow member Sushma Khadia, who said, “We are excited to continue this journey, and it feels good to push forward together. There is a newfound confidence that encourages us to aim higher.”

Members of Bajrang SHG (ETV Bharat)

The community’s support has been instrumental. MBK Kalyani Biswal, a vital advocate for the women’s initiative, explained how the SHG’s project came to life: “When they first approached me, they were hesitant but determined. I guided them through the loan application process and connected them with the panchayat and bank. They received Rs 50,000 as an initial installment from the panchayat and used the funds for essential supplies. Over time, we secured an additional Rs 1 lakh to cover unforeseen expenses.”

This collaborative support has shown these women the power of collective action. Through each challenge, they have learned new skills, from managing finances to running a sustainable farm. The dragon fruit venture has also inspired nearby villages, showing the potential of self-help groups to uplift entire communities by fostering economic independence and encouraging the development of skills in sustainable agriculture.