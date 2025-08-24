ETV Bharat / state

Dr Rupam Sandhu From Haryana Elected Member of Asia Pacific Regional Committee Of WAGGGS

New Delhi: Dr Rupam Sandhu, Headquarters Commissioner of Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides, has been elected as a member of the Asia Pacific Regional Committee (2025–2028) of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).

Dr Sandhu was declared elected to WAGGGS at the 15th Asia Pacific Regional Conference held here from August 19 to 23. Darshana Pavaskar, Director of India Scouts and Guides, said Dr Sandhu's election is a matter of great pride for India. "This position in the Scouts and Guides is a symbol of great responsibility and honour, representing the voice of millions of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts," Pavaskar said.

Dr Sandhu said that the position entails several responsibilities. "Each country has one member organization. There is also a chairman. We will try to encourage the women guides associated with it and ensure their social and economic development," she said.

Indian delegation at the conference (ETV Bharat)

During the conference, 39 members from Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Fiji, representing Friends of Asia Pacific Wages (FPW), visited the historical heritage sites of Delhi. Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Fiji, Hong Kong, Japan, Kiribati, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand and India participated in the conference.

Committee members elected from other countries