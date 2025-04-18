ETV Bharat / state

Dr. Robin Banerjee: The Visionary Who Brought Assam's One-Horned Rhinoceros To World Stage

Golaghat: The fame of the one-horned rhinoceros found in Assam's Kaziranga National Park is not limited to India but to the whole world. Only a few of us know that, due to the efforts of Dr. Robin Banerjee, the world saw the one-horned rhinoceros of Assam on television screens.

A doctor by profession during the British rule pre-independence era, Dr Robin Banerjee played a special role in the field of medical care as well as for the conservation of Kaziranga National Park. It was his acclaimed efforts for which the Centre honoured Dr Robin Banerjee with the Padma Shri Award in 1971.

Documentary work on rhinos to attract the attention of the world

Dr. Banerjee, who hails from West Bengal, came to Assam during the British rule. After joining the Naharjan tea estate in Bokakhat as Chief Medical Officer, he was attracted to the environment, ecology and animals of Kaziranga, especially to the one-horned rhinoceros.

After that, he decided to grab the attention of the world by making documentaries on Kaziranga's rhinoceros. And accordingly, started collecting documentaries from 1952. For the next several years, Banerjee devoted his time to exploring Kaziranga through his lens and making documentaries which focused on the less-famed one-horned rhinos. His efforts in the form of documentary work were completed in 1960.

A year later, in 1961, his works were telecast on Berlin television. Dr. Banerjee, during his stay at the Naharjan tea garden, made shelter arrangements for various wild animals, including leopards, python snakes, etc., at his residence. His love for Assam and its nature was so profound that after his retirement, instead of going back to his native land, he decided to stay back in Golaghat.

Dr. Robin Banerjee Museum

Accepting his wish for a land in Assam, the government gave him 14 bighas of land and a bungalow in the heart of Golaghat. From then on until his demise, he became a permanent resident of Golaghat and played a special role in promoting Kaziranga National Park and its wildlife.

After his demise, his bungalow has been converted into a museum known as Padma Shri Dr Robin Banerjee Trust Natural History Museum. The museum showcases the items collected by Dr. Banerjee from different countries of the world, as well as various photographs captured by him with his camera. Its main attraction is a picture of an eagle snapped in England, for which he had to wait for eight hours and a picture of a leopard taken from a distance of just seven meters.

Apart from this, 300 million-year-old Plant Fossils formed by the roots of the tree, which were collected from the Lumding Forest Department, have been preserved in this museum. One of the valuable belongings among the collections is a Japanese camera bought by Banerjee to continue his passion for photography.

