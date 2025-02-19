Dr Pawan Kotwal Appointed Ladakh’s First Chief Secretary As MHA Re-designates LG Advisor’s Post

Leh: The General Administration Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday issued an Office Memorandum announcing the re-designation of the post of Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor as Chief Secretary. Dr Pawan Kotwal will now become the first Chief Secretary of the Union Territory.

This decision is in accordance with the notification dated January 3, 2025, issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India, and has been approved by the Competent Authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dr. Pawan Kotwal, an IAS officer of the 1994 batch (AGMUT cadre), currently serving as the Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, will now assume the designation of Chief Secretary, UT of Ladakh, with no change in his duties and responsibilities. Consequently, all official communications previously addressed to the “Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor” shall now be directed to the Chief Secretary, UT of Ladakh.

Dr Pawan Kotwal was born in Jammu & Kashmir in 1965 and holds a degree in Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

Dr Kotwal has held various key positions across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh including Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Deputy Commissioner in multiple Districts of J&K and Principal Secretary in Departments such as Health & Medical Education, Revenue, Forest. Ecology & Environment and Planning Development & Monitoring Department as well as Commissioner/Secretary and Administrative Secretary in various other Departments. He has also served as Financial Commissioner in the Revenue Department, as Inspector General of Registration and as Secretary to the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir.