Delhi Medical Council Forms Six-Member Committee To Probe Alleged Suicide Of 2017 NEET Topper

New Delhi: The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the suicide case of the 2017 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) topper, Navdeep Singh, and formed a six-member committee to enquire into the case.
DMC has formed a fact-finding team to investigate the alleged suicide of the second-year MD student of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).
The fact-finding team will investigate the working and learning conditions in medical colleges across the national capital and also dig out reasons behind the suicide cases. The 25-year-old trainee doctor allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at the college in central Delhi, police said on Sunday.
Incidences of suicide by medical students and doctors are on a steady rise across medical institutions, the DMC claimed on Tuesday. "It has also been noted with great sorrow and distress that two medical students have died by suicide in Delhi. Maulana Azad Medical College in the last couple of months," it said.
DMC President Dr Arun Gupta has been appointed chairman of this six-member committee constituted by DMC. DMC Secretary Dr Girish Tyagi, appointed as a secretary will assist Gupta in the case. Apart from the duo, four other members of the committee will investigate the case of suicide.
In the notice of the formation of the committee issued by DMC, it has been informed that the fact-finding committee will give suggestions to prevent incidents of suicides in medical colleges.
Details About Fact-Finding Team: The team consists of Dr Arun Gupta- Chairman, Dr Girish Tyagi- Secretary, Dr Prem Agarwal- Member, Dr Ashwini Dalmia- Member, Dr Manish Kumath- Member, and Dr Anuj Mittal- Member.
Dr Navdeep Singh's Suicide: Police received information about the death of Dr Navdeep Singh who hailed from Muktsar in Punjab, around 7.10 AM on Sunday. “When he wasn’t answering calls, his father sent a friend to check on him. The friend found that the door of his hostel room was locked from inside,” police said.
The victim was found hanging after the door was forced open. “It was prima facie found that the deceased committed suicide by hanging. Inquest proceedings are ongoing. No suicide note has been found,” police said.
Singh's Personal Life: Navdeep is survived by his father Gopal Singh, a government school principal and his mother Simranjit Kaur, an insurance company employee. His younger brother is an MBBS student from a college in Chandigarh. His family members said Navdeep was a cricket lover since childhood and always wanted to become a doctor and serve the poor.
