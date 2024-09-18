ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Medical Council Forms Six-Member Committee To Probe Alleged Suicide Of 2017 NEET Topper

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has launched a probe to address the mental health crisis within Delhi's medical colleges ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the suicide case of the 2017 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) topper, Navdeep Singh, and formed a six-member committee to enquire into the case.

DMC has formed a fact-finding team to investigate the alleged suicide of the second-year MD student of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).

The fact-finding team will investigate the working and learning conditions in medical colleges across the national capital and also dig out reasons behind the suicide cases. The 25-year-old trainee doctor allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at the college in central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Incidences of suicide by medical students and doctors are on a steady rise across medical institutions, the DMC claimed on Tuesday. "It has also been noted with great sorrow and distress that two medical students have died by suicide in Delhi. Maulana Azad Medical College in the last couple of months," it said.

DMC President Dr Arun Gupta has been appointed chairman of this six-member committee constituted by DMC. DMC Secretary Dr Girish Tyagi, appointed as a secretary will assist Gupta in the case. Apart from the duo, four other members of the committee will investigate the case of suicide.