ETV Bharat / state

Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps: Dr M Sasikala Paves The Way For Women In Scientific Research

Hyderabad: Dr M Sasikala is the epitome of women's empowerment as she broke away from traditions to choose her career, becoming an inspiration for aspiring scientists across India.

The Director of Research at the Institute of Translational Science, AIG Hospitals, Dr Sasikala, received the prestigious American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Fellowship, a leading global recognition in the scientific community for her path-breaking research. She is the only Indian scientist to be included in this year’s global list of distinguished fellows, according to a statement from AIG Hospitals.

Established in 1848, AAAS selects researchers worldwide every year for the fellowship. She is the sixteenth recipient from India and has been recognised in the Medical Section (N) for 2024.

The AAAS is the world’s largest general scientific society and is also known for publishing the prominent journal Science.

“It is a proud moment to receive this international acknowledgement for my work in translational research focusing on gastroenterology and diabetes,” she said.

Bridging the Gap Between Lab and Life

Dr Sasikala’s work in translational gastroenterology brought a significant change in bringing scientific discoveries from the laboratory to clinics.

“Translational research bridges the gap between laboratory research and patient treatment. It focuses on studying diseases of the digestive tract, liver, and pancreas to develop effective treatments,” she explained.

She started her journey into the complex field with her postgraduate programme in biochemistry studies at Andhra University, where she earned a gold medal. Later, she joined the National Institute of Nutrition and worked in diagnostic centres. After an almost 14-year break from the field, she returned to pursue a Ph.D. at Osmania University.

Dr Sasikala said her life took a drastic turn in 2007 when she was invited by Dr Nageshwara Reddy to set up a research centre at AIG Hospitals. “I was lucky to be chosen by him. He wanted to encourage doctors to understand research so that they can better understand patients’ problems,” she said.

Pioneering Studies in Diabetes and Digestive Health