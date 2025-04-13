Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps: Dr M Sasikala Paves The Way For Women In Scientific Research

Hyderabad: Dr M Sasikala is the epitome of women's empowerment as she broke away from traditions to choose her career, becoming an inspiration for aspiring scientists across India.
The Director of Research at the Institute of Translational Science, AIG Hospitals, Dr Sasikala, received the prestigious American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Fellowship, a leading global recognition in the scientific community for her path-breaking research. She is the only Indian scientist to be included in this year’s global list of distinguished fellows, according to a statement from AIG Hospitals.
Established in 1848, AAAS selects researchers worldwide every year for the fellowship. She is the sixteenth recipient from India and has been recognised in the Medical Section (N) for 2024.
The AAAS is the world’s largest general scientific society and is also known for publishing the prominent journal Science.
“It is a proud moment to receive this international acknowledgement for my work in translational research focusing on gastroenterology and diabetes,” she said.
Bridging the Gap Between Lab and Life
Dr Sasikala’s work in translational gastroenterology brought a significant change in bringing scientific discoveries from the laboratory to clinics.
“Translational research bridges the gap between laboratory research and patient treatment. It focuses on studying diseases of the digestive tract, liver, and pancreas to develop effective treatments,” she explained.
She started her journey into the complex field with her postgraduate programme in biochemistry studies at Andhra University, where she earned a gold medal. Later, she joined the National Institute of Nutrition and worked in diagnostic centres. After an almost 14-year break from the field, she returned to pursue a Ph.D. at Osmania University.
Dr Sasikala said her life took a drastic turn in 2007 when she was invited by Dr Nageshwara Reddy to set up a research centre at AIG Hospitals. “I was lucky to be chosen by him. He wanted to encourage doctors to understand research so that they can better understand patients’ problems,” she said.
Pioneering Studies in Diabetes and Digestive Health
Dr Sasikala and her team at AIG conduct pioneering research in record time on various diseases, especially lesser-known forms of diabetes like type 3C diabetes. “The pancreas plays a crucial role in maintaining glucose levels. In cases of pancreatitis, the beta-islets responsible for insulin production are damaged, leading to type-3C diabetes. This form is prevalent among young people in India but remains under-researched,” she said.
Highlighting a major difference in diabetes patterns between countries, she said that Western countries typically see diabetes and fatty liver in alcoholics and obese people, unlike India, where these conditions are increasingly seen in non-alcoholics and lean individuals.
“We are studying these patterns to understand the root causes. Our ultimate aim is prevention, and we are exploring advanced methods like stem cell therapy,” she said.
Tackling Common Digestive Disorders
Besides diabetes, Dr Sasikala’s work focuses on common but often overlooked digestive issues which disrupt natural body rhythms. “Changes in gut bacteria and daily habits contribute to these problems. Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause further affect digestion,” she said.
She encourages women to adopt a healthy lifestyle by remaining physically active, especially during menopause. “Regular exercise, yoga, household activities, and social interactions reduce stress and aid digestion. Traditional remedies like cumin and carom seeds also help by stimulating digestive enzymes,” Dr Sasikala said.
Encouraging the Next Generation
With her years of dedication in her decades-long career, Dr Sasikala has touched countless lives and inspired future scientists, especially women.
“Women naturally possess greater patience, which is essential in research. Girls should confidently pursue research careers. The field is rewarding and has immense potential for impact,” she said.
Amid growing health challenges across the world, Dr Sasikala remains firm in the path of discovery to help people overcome diseases.
Also Read